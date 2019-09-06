Swift Creek Announced Pay-What-You Can Performance For HOLMES AND WATSON

Regularly-priced tickets to "Holmes and Watson" at Swift Creek Mill are $40; however, at Pay-What-You-Can on September 12, the price is up to the guests.

The Mill is committed to making live, professional theatre accessible to all audiences, regardless of budget. Managing Director Steven Koehler has had success with similar programs at other theatres in more urban environments. "We believe that exposure to the arts plays a significant role in a fostering a vibrant, diverse community and are continually seeking opportunities to make theatre accessible to everyone," he said.

"Sherlock Holmes is dead -- or so it is assumed. The world knows that the great detective went over the falls at Reichenbach with his nemesis, Professor Moriarty. As Holmes' body was never retrieved, a number of frauds, fakes, and charlatans have come forward since to lay claim to his identity, and it falls to Doctor Watson to disprove them. Then a telegram arrives informing Watson that three men, each claiming to be Holmes, have been committed to a remote asylum off the coast of Scotland. Now Watson must discover if one of the madmen is the real Sherlock Holmes."

The September 12 performance of "Holmes and Watson" starts at 8 PM. Doors open at 7 PM. There is no dinner service this evening. Seats are available at the door only.

Swift Creek Mill is one of the oldest registered landmarks in the nation and is home to historic Swift Creek Mill Theatre, a not-for-profit that has been providing Central and Southside Virginia professional performing arts for over 50 years. "The Mill," as patrons call it, has long been a beacon for cultural arts and a trusted resource in the area. Find out more at swiftcreekmill.com.





