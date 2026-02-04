MORIARTY, Disney’s NEWSIES and More Set for Virginia Theatre Festival 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Virginia Theatre Festival has announced its 2026 season, which will run from June through July and mark the company’s 52nd year. The festival is a program of the University of Virginia, with support from the Office of the Provost, the Vice Provost for the Arts, the College and Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, the Department of Drama, and The Caplin Foundation.

“We are very excited to share another season of outstanding professional theatre with our community,” said artistic director Jenny Wales, noting that the season brings together artists whose work has been seen on Broadway, at regional theatres, and on national tours.

Ken Ludwig’S MORIARTY

The 2026 season will open with Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty, directed by Nicolas Minas. The play places Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson at the center of an international mystery involving espionage, blackmail, and disguises, as they confront Professor James Moriarty and his associates. The production will run June 20–28 in the Ruth Caplin Theatre.

DISNEY’S NEWSIES

The Tony Award-winning musical Disney’s Newsies will be presented next in the Culbreth Theatre. The production will be directed and choreographed by Matthew Steffens, a University of Virginia alumnus whose previous credits include Cabaret and Into the Woods at VTF, as well as work on Broadway’s Into the Woods. Newsies features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, and a book by Harvey Fierstein, and will run July 9–19.

FRIDA…A SELF PORTRAIT

The season will conclude with Frida…A Self Portrait, written and performed by Vanessa Severo and directed by Joanie Schultz. The one-woman play examines the life and legacy of artist Frida Kahlo while drawing parallels between Kahlo and the performer. The production will run July 23–26 in the Ruth Caplin Theatre.

Local auditions for Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty and Disney’s Newsies will take place February 20–21, with callbacks for Newsies scheduled for February 22–24. An additional audition will be held February 23 for youth performers ages 8–17 to be considered for “Brooklyn Boys” roles in Newsies. Information on auditions and seasonal employment opportunities is available at virginiatheatrefestival.org/jobs.

The Virginia Theatre Festival will partner with DMR Adventures to support young performers cast in Disney’s Newsies. Tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale April 17. Additional information about the festival and the upcoming season is available at virginiatheatrefestival.org.

Ken Ludwig’s Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure is presented by arrangement with Samuel French, a Concord Theatricals company. Disney’s Newsies is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.