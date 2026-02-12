THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN National Tour to Play Attucks Theatre in Norfolk

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The national tour of THE MAGIC OF MOTOWN will play the Attucks Theatre in downtown Norfolk on Saturday, February 21. The concert-style production features a live tribute to Motown’s catalog of hits and highlights the artists who defined the Detroit sound.

The two-hour performance includes music associated with The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross and The Supremes, as well as solo artists including Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, Stevie Wonder, and Smokey Robinson. The show incorporates choreography and period-inspired costuming alongside more than 20 chart-topping songs from the Motown era.

“We've cultivated the song selections to cover it all. The show's set list includes over 20 number one hits and one of the most beloved songbooks of all time. This music has transcended generations and will continue to do so. There is something magical about Motown, and we're happy to bring it to Norfolk,” said Jennifer Saul Campbell of Moxie Events, the show's production company.

Founded by Berry Gordy on January 12, 1959, Motown Records began in Detroit, a city often referred to as “Motor Town.” Gordy, who previously worked on the production line at the Lincoln-Mercury plant, applied assembly-line principles to music production, developing a system that helped launch numerous recording artists. The label’s headquarters, known as “Hitsville U.S.A.,” became synonymous with hitmaking and collaboration across performance, songwriting, and production.

Motown’s first signed act was The Matadors, later renamed The Miracles and led by Smokey Robinson. The label went on to become widely associated with what has been described as “The Sound that Changed America.”