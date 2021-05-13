Summer Camp Offerings Announced At Virginia Children's Theatre

Virginia Children's Theatre has announced that Summer Camp will return for 2021. Every year VCT offers Summer Camp for students in Pre-K through 12th grade. Summer Camp offerings will run from June 14 through August 6, 2021 and be held at the theatre's Academy within Greene Memorial United Methodist Church (402 2nd Street SW).

VCT Theatre Academy seeks to show young people a world where imagination and creative expression thrive: The theatre! VCT classes and camps are perfect for serious, aspiring performers AND for students who just want to have fun. VCT Theatre Academy classes and camps offer high-quality music, theatre and dance instruction by industry professionals. All Summer Camps are week-long, Monday through Friday day camps. At the conclusion of each camp, participants will have the opportunity to perform in a showcase. Additionally, VCT will produce Lion King, Jr., offered as a Summer Stock musical, and a performance will be held outside in front of Greene Memorial United Methodist Church. The public is invited to attend this performance on June 18.



"It is so exciting to be getting ready for summer camps again," says VCT Director of Education Brynn Scozzari. "After a tough year for our youth, we wanted to create a summer experience that is brimming with an adventurous spirit, which is why we are bringing titles like Frozen 2, Coco, and Pirates of the Caribbean to the stage! We are excited to continue to offer a Jr. Summer Stock production, which will be an all-time favorite, The Lion King Jr. We have camps for all ages starting at PreK up through high school, so we have something for everyone! And of course, we will continue to offer our Kaleidoscope camp, a free camp designed specifically for our Stars with special needs and abilities. It is such a pleasure to be able to offer theatre camps to our community, and we look forward to a summer full of theatre fun!"



For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Registration for Summer Camp is available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.