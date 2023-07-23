STRANGER THINGS Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City to Be Held in August

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.

Jul. 23, 2023

STRANGER THINGS Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City to Be Held in August

The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about Stranger Things on Thursday, August 3rd at 7:00pm!

Bring your high-flying, knowledge-dropping trivia action to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, located at 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002, EVERY Thursday night.

All summer long, on the FIRST and THIRD Thursday of every month, there are  special theme trivia nights, so grab a team and duke it out for Stranger Things fan supremacy.

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.

Not only that, Atlas Ivy City will have $5 core pints from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, and there will be food from one of the DC area's best vendors.

Here is our full theme night schedule for 2023:

Thursday August 3rd – Stranger Things

Thursday August 17th - DC Sports

Thursday September 7th – The Office

Thursday October 5th – Rocky Horror

Thursday November 2nd – Marvel vs. DC

Thursday December 7th – Holiday 

This game as always is FREE to play!

For questions and information, email us at capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com


Stranger Things Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City

Date: Thu Aug 3rd @7:00pm

Location: Atlas Brew Works Ivy City - 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002

Tickets: FREE to play

Info: Call 202-235-4311
 

