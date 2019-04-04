Roanoke Children's Theatre Presents SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!

Conjunction Junction, what's your function? Roanoke Children's Theatre invites audiences to discover the answer to this question with SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! this spring. The Roanoke Valley's only professional theatre for schools and families will bring the pop culture phenomenon to life on the Jefferson Center stage (541 Luck Avenue SW) from May 3-5, 2019.

The popular Saturday morning cartoon that taught kids history, grammar, math and more will take the stage to close up RCT's 11th Season. SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! takes the audience on a journey with Tom, a brand new teacher, who is a bit nervous about starting his first day. While watching tv to relax, characters emerge to show him how to win his students over through song and quite a bit of imagination. Featuring songs like "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Interplanet Janet", everyone is sure to love this energetic and colorful musical.

"SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! is a timeless collection of fast, fun and funny educational songs that teach audiences that KNOWLEDGE IS POWER," says RCT Artistic Director Pat Wilhelms. "RCT is all about using theatre to learn, and this musical fits that bill and more. Dating back to the 1970's, multiple generations will be able to sing along with all the favorites from the show. I can't wait to fill the theatre with audiences and cast members singing at the top of their lungs."

For more information or to buy tickets, patrons may call the box office at 540.345.2550. Patrons may also visit RoanokeChildrensTheatre.org for full details.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You