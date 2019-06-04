Photo Flash: First Look at Avant Bard's A MISANTHROPE

Avant Bard presents A Misanthrope, a world premiere adaptation of Molière's The Misanthrope by Manhattan-based playwright Matt Minnicino, directed by Megan Behm in her Avant Bard debut.

A Misanthrope is a brisk, biting comedy about a cynic named Alceste who thinks insincerity is a sin. But the joke's on him when he falls for Celimine, an ingenue who's more than his match. Matt Minnicino's A Misanthrope distills Molière's best-known farce into quippy rhyming couplets. And it pokes fun at social flattery with a hot take on the absurdity of modern hot airs. Hypocrisy has never been more hilarious.

A Misanthrope runs through June 30, 2019-Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. Saturday matinees are followed by Unscripted Afterchats with members of the cast and creative team. Saturday evening performances are followed by Meet the Cast gatherings at Delia's, 2931 South Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22206.

Gunston Arts Center, Theatre Two

2700 South Lang Street, Arlington, VA 22206

There is ample free parking. For driving directions and easy public-transportation info go to avantbard.org/plan-your-visit.

Single tickets are $40. A limited allotment of Pay What You Will tickets will be available for every show and go on sale online beginning the Monday before. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 703-418-4808.

Photo Credit: DJ Corey Photography





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You