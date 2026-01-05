Cadence To Present Bob Bartlett’s LOVE AND VINYL At Plan 9 Music

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cadence will present Love and Vinyl, written by Bob Bartlett, February 6 through 22, 2026, at Plan 9 Music, located at 3017 West Cary Street in Richmond. The production will feature nine performances staged inside the working record store.

Tickets are $55.20 and include access to a pre-show micro concert beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by the play at 8:00 p.m. Seating is limited.

Set among the record stacks of a real-life music shop, Love and Vinyl centers on lifelong friends Bogie, an accountant, and Zane, a teacher, during a late-night visit to their favorite record store. When they encounter Sage, the store’s owner, the evening unfolds into a conversation reflecting on connection, memory, and relationships in a digital age.

The play has previously been staged in independent record stores across the country. Cadence’s production continues that site-specific tradition at Plan 9 Music. Bartlett has noted that performing the play in nontraditional spaces removes the separation between performers and audience, placing the action directly within a lived environment.

The production is directed by Rusty Wilson, who previously directed Cadence’s 2015 site-specific staging of The Flick at the Byrd Theatre. The cast includes Juliana Caycedo as Sage, Andrew Firda as Zane, and Otto Konrad as Bogart.

Each performance is preceded by a micro concert featuring local, regional, and national artists. The lineup includes:

February 6: Dhemo

February 7: Odd Junction

February 8: Shera Shi

February 13: Erin Lunsford

February 14: Deau Eyes (Ali Thibodeau)

February 15: Hotspit (Avery Fogarty)

February 20: Logos the Poetic (Marquis Hazelwood)

February 21: Isaac Friend

February 22: Sweet Bahs