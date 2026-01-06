WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to The Wells Theatre

🎭 NEW! Central Virginia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Virginia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Virginia Stage Company will bring gripping suspense to the Wells Theatre with Wait Until Dark, a psychological thriller where perception, trust, and courage collide. Performances run January 28 through February 15.

Set in a modest New York City apartment, Wait Until Dark follows a blind woman who slowly realizes she has become the target of a dangerous game. As the story unfolds, the tension tightens. The result is a slow-burn thriller that proves what we cannot see can be just as powerful as what we can.

“I'm thrilled to return to Virginia Stage Company to direct this wonderful cast in a play that can only be described as a master class in suspense,” said director Mark Shanahan. “Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of Frederick Knott's Wait Until Dark is a smart, exciting cat-and-mouse game that's unpredictable, relentlessly tense, and ultimately inspiring. This classic thriller delivers plenty of tension and dark humor, and makes for a gripping night at the theatre.”

Lead actress Meredith Parker brings a deeply personal connection to the role.

“As a low-vision actor with late-onset vision loss, I'm drawn to Susan's experience of navigating the world without her sight,” Parker said. “Her realization that what may initially seem like a disadvantage becomes her greatest strength feels especially powerful. I hope audiences find themselves on the edge of their seat as this slow-burn suspense thriller unfolds.”

Wait Until Dark has long been celebrated as one of theatre's most effective thrillers, not just for its jump scares, but for the ability to create sustained tension and unforgettable moments. Virginia Stage Company's production transforms the Wells Theatre into a space where audiences experience the story with their breath held, and senses sharpened.

Wait Until Dark runs January 28 through February 15 at the historic Wells Theatre in downtown Norfolk. Tickets are on sale now.