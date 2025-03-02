ORDINARY DAYS to Play at Generic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Generic Theater, Norfolk's innovative underground theater venue, will present Ordinary Days, a contemporary musical that celebrates the extraordinary nature of everyday life in New York City. With music, book, and lyrics by Adam Gwon and direction by Dillon Bates, this production runs weekends from March 14 through March 30, 2025, at Generic Theater, located downunder Chrysler Hall.

Ordinary days follows four young New Yorkers whose lives unexpectedly intersect as they navigate the complexities of finding fulfillment, happiness, love, and yes - even taxi cabs. Through a vibrant score of memorable songs, their experiences mirror the authentic struggles and triumphs of urban life. The musical demonstrates how 8.3 million individual stories can combine in unexpected ways to make New York City an extraordinary home.

"Ordinary Days perfectly embodies Generic Theater's mission," says Director Dillon Bates. "The show explores how beauty emerges when we take time to connect with one another and truly see the value in our shared experiences. As Warren observes in the show, 'Beautiful takes a person to make a connection. For beautiful to happen, the beautiful has got to be seen.'"

The production features a talented cast of local performers: Andrew Dulce as Warren, Sarah Schweit as Deb, Dan Zhano McGary as Jason, and Jessi DiPette as Claire. DiPette, recently seen on Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge," brings her award-winning talent to the Generic stage, while Schweit makes her Generic debut alongside McGary, who returns to the theater after an eight-year hiatus. Dulce, fresh from his role as Ichabod Crane in Generic's "Tarrytown," rounds out this exceptional ensemble.

This production aligns with Generic Theater's commitment to innovative contemporary works while cultivating both established and emerging talent. The intimate setting of the underground theater provides the perfect backdrop for this story about finding connection in a complex world.

About Generic Theater:

Generic Theater, located downunder Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, is dedicated to producing innovative contemporary works, new plays, and fresh interpretations of classics. Through provocative works and collaborative partnerships, the theater explores issues important to our diverse community while providing space for both experienced artists and emerging talent.

