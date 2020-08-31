Lockn' Festival Moves To October 2021

A special “Steal Your Thursday” will kick off the festival weekend on Thursday, September 30.

LOCKN' has announced that the 2021 festival will now officially take place October 1-3, as always, at Infinity Downs & Oak Ridge Farm, LOCKN's 387-acre property located at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Arrington, VA. A special "Steal Your Thursday" will kick off the festival weekend on Thursday, September 30.

The eighth edition of the beloved camping festival, LOCKN' 2021 will mark an all-star celebration of Phil Lesh's upcoming 81st birthday, with the legendary musician performing alongside an array of famous friends and special guests over the three-day event. A complete artist lineup and additional ticket information will be announced soon.

Current LOCKN' 2020 ticket holders can obtain a full refund for tickets and camping accommodations or choose to rollover their tickets to LOCKN' 2021. LOCKN' 2020 purchasers transferring their order to LOCKN' 2021 will receive one free access voucher for all three crowdless performances from the LOCKN' site by Joe Russo's Almost Dead on October 2-4, 2020; additional details of the stream event will be unveiled soon.

A number of additional benefits will be applied per ticket type, with VIP Ticket Holders and Super VIP Ticket Holders will receive an invitation to a private celebration at LOCKN' 2021 with complimentary food and beverages, along with some surprise guests. In addition, Super VIP Ticket Holders will also get a very special ride on the Main Stage turntable. GA ticket holders who rollover will also be entered to win a VIP ticket and camping upgrades for LOCKN' 2021.

Current ticket holders who cannot transfer their tickets to LOCKN' 2021 can request a full refund of the total purchase price, including all fees. Refunds must be requested by September 27 at 11:59 PM ET; refunds will be processed in as little as 30 days following the deadline; refunds will be issued to ticket holder's original method of payment. If no selection is made by September 27, orders will automatically roll over to 2021.

LOCKN' 2020 ticket holders can also donate their current ticket to LOCKN', helping to ensure another year of music and family on the farm. A portion of the face value of all donated ticket sales will be given to HeadCount to support its mission of promoting participation in democracy by registering voters at live and virtual events.

For complete details on how to rollover, request a refund, or donate LOCKN' 2020 tickets, please visit https://www.locknfestival.com/rollover-and-refund-options.

LOCKN' is currently working on new health and safety protocols, which will continue to evolve in order to ensure the upcoming festival is safe and comfortable for everyone to attend. These may include reducing overall capacity and increasing the amount of space allocated for campsites. For updates, please visit www.locknfestival.com.

