Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Standings - 12/5/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - The little theatre of Norfolk 15%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 15%

Karen Buchheim - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Melody Waters - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 9%

Coral Mapp - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 6%

Ronnie Brady and Lillian Merritt - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 6%

Brance Cornelius - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 6%

Josh Walden - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

Ariel Kraje - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts 5%

Melody Waters - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 4%

Ronnie Brady - ELF THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts 3%

Karen Buchheim - HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Aubri Siebert - 42ND STREET - Tower Theater 3%

Ronnie Brady - MARY POPPINS - EC Glass High School 2%

Stephanie Holladay Earl - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Rachel Leigh Dolan - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Bethany Diaz - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Liberty Christian Academy 1%

Héctor Flores Jr. - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Ronnie Brady and Lillian Merritt - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Melody Waters - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Spotlight Productions 1%

Lillian Merritt - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Amy Ippolito - AS YOU LIKE IT - Polaris Shakespeare Company 1%

Perry Medlin - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Live Arts 1%

Doreen Bechtol - THRIVE, OR WHAT YOU WILL - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Josh Polk - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meg Murray - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 13%

Alyssa Lane - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 10%

Katelyn Jackson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 9%

Mathew Pedersen - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 7%

Rachel Donahoo - XANADU - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Beth Ehrhorn - VIRGINA CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR 2021 - Thomas Road Baptist Church 6%

Jeni Schaefer and Bryce Turgeon - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 6%

Cheryl Yancey - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 6%

Robert Shirley - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Katelyn Jackson - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 4%

Robert Shirley - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Staci Murawski - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Barbara Daniszewski - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Katie Munson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 3%

Virginia Beatty-Riffle - FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 2%

Hope Maddox - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Robert Shirley - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Heather C. Jackson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

Lisa Bobotas - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Karen Buchheim - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

Katie Munson - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - James River Theatre 1%

Jeni Schaefer - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Mathew Pedersen - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Anna Lien - THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 1%

An-lin Dauber - THANKSGIVING PLAY - Virginia Stage Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 17%

Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 13%

Jeff Seneca - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Brooke Spencer - HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 10%

Travis Malone - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 7%

Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 6%

Travis Malone - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 5%

Corey James Dunn - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 4%

Billie Aken-Tyers - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Robert Shirley - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Jeremy Scott Blaustein - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

Mark Foreman - THE SECRET GARDEN - Bedford Little Town Players 2%

Brooke Spencer - MATILDA - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Michelle Velastugi - SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Masterworx 2%

James Cooper - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 2%

Brooke Spencer - ELF THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Katherine Hammond - CINDERELLA - ODURep 1%

John Post - FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 1%

Missy Sullivan - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Spotlight Productions 1%

James Cooper - SHREK, JR. - Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center 1%

Victoria Buck - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Katharine Quinn - FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Jim Ackley - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Héctor Flores Jr. - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Brooke Spencer - LITTLE MERMAID JR - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 0%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jeff Seneca & Jessica Martinez - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%

Trey Clarkson - THE TEMPEST - TCC 11%

Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 10%

Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 9%

Sally Shedd - ROE - Virginia Wesleyan University 7%

Denise Thomas - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 5%

James Bryan - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Neil Hollands - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 4%

Matt Burchfield - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 4%

Meg Murray - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Kayla Reichard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 4%

Ann Heywood - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 3%

Kathryn Strouse - THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Tom Quaintance - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Kay Lynn Perry - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Stephanie Holladay Earl - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Tom Quaintance - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Victoria Buck - AS YOU LIKE IT - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Dennis Whitehead Darling - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Staci Murawski - ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

David Vaughn Straughn - PIPELINE - Live Arts 1%

Cheryl Carter - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Jennifer Juul Thomas - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

John Knaus - OUR TOWN - City on a Hill Youth Theatre 1%

Jessica Holt - THANKSGIVING PLAY - Virginia Stage Company 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 15%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 13%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 7%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 6%

CLUE: ONSTAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 4%

XANADU - Wolfbane 4%

XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 3%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 3%

DRACULA - Little theater of Virginia Beach 3%

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 2%

KISS ME, KATE - Academy - Lynchburg 2%

HELLO DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

MARY POPPINS - EC Glass High School 1%

THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 1%

CINDERELLA - ODURep 1%

SUESSICAL THE MUSICAL - Masterworx 1%

ROMEO AND JULIET - American Shakespeare Center 1%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 1%

THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Gacendo - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 10%

Derrion Hawkins - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 9%

Kal Bosley - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Tucker Barco - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 8%

Travis Stoy - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 8%

Mike Hilton - CLUE: ONSTAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 5%

John Kiselica - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 5%

Akin Ritchie - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 5%

Mike Hilton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

Andrew Carson - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Noah Young - DRACULA - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

James Morrison - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

Trey Delpo - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 3%

Alicia Wolters - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Andrew Carson - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Mike Hilton - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Kal Bosley - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Virginia Beatty-Riffle - FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 1%

Nina Martin - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

John Kiselica - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Christina Watanabe - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Maranda DeBusk - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Bill Webb - FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Mike Williams - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Andre Magalhaes - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 19%

JaMel Dean - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 17%

Jonathan McCormick - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 13%

David Prescott - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

Matthew Stephens - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 9%

Vince DiMura - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 9%

Garrett Jones - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

Walter 'Bobby' McCoy - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

David Prescott - HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Joshua T. Harvey - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Sam Saint Ours - THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Refiye Tappan - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Sherrod Brown - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 1%

Dan Pardo - FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Callie Banholzer - AS YOU LIKE IT - Polaris Shakespeare Company 1%

Sam Saint Ours - COMEDY OF ERRORS - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Seth Davis - CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Tevin Davis - PASS OVER - American Shakespeare Center 0%

John Daniels - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Sam Saint Ours - PERICLES - American Shakespeare Center 0%

Sam Saint Ours - TWELFTH NIGHT - American Shakespeare Center 0%

Seth Davis - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

Thomas Prater - THE COURAGE TO RIGHT A WOMAN’S WRONGS - Polaris Shakespeare Company 0%

Callie Banholzer - CYMBELINE - Polaris Shakespeare Company 0%



Best Musical

BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 16%

PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk 14%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 14%

HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 8%

CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 5%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theater Conpany 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 4%

42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

BLOOD BROTHERS - Generic Theater 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 4%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 3%

DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 3%

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE - Wolfbane Productions 2%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Bedford Little Town Players 2%

SEUSSICAL - Masterworxx 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy youth theatre 2%

MATILDA - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

KISS ME, KATE - Academy - Lynchburg 1%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 1%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Spotlight Productions 1%

FUN HOME - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 0%

FROZEN JR - Windsor High School 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theater of Norfolk 17%

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE - Wolfbane Productions 15%

MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 14%

THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 13%

XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 9%

BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 8%

OPHELIA CHOOSES - Zeiders American Dream Theater 7%

FOUNTAIN OF YOU - Zeiders American Dream Theater 5%

THRIVE; OR WHAT YOU WILL - American Shakespeare Center 5%

THE BLOOD CYCLE - Zeiders Theatre 3%

LADIES OF THE 80S - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

BOY BANDS THROUGH THE AGES - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Cody Hall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%

Maya Garica - PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk 8%

Michael McOsker - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 6%

Cory steiger - PIPPIN - Little theatre of norfolk 6%

Bronson Dawson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 5%

Janae Thompson - LION KING EXPERIENCE - Hurrah Players 5%

Janae Thompson - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 5%

Lindsay White - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Virginia Wesleyan University 4%

Ken Arpino - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 4%

ShaaNi Dent - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Nathan Jacques - THE FULL MONTY - Virginia Musical Theater 3%

Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 3%

Christopher McHugh - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre Company 3%

Abby Mann - 42ND STREET - Tower Theater 3%

Ronnie Brady - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Masterworx 3%

Isabella - MATILDA - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Felicia Fields - DREAMGIRLS - Peninsula Community Theatre 2%

Keenan Friberg - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - ACOA Lynchburg 2%

Sara Elder - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg 2%

Derrion Hawkins - DREAMGIRLS - Peninsula Community Theatre 2%

Clifford Hoffman - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach 2%

Anna Lise Jensen - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Elise Jones - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts 2%

Haley Dortch (as Ella) - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 1%

Harrison Reed - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Masterworx 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Felicia Fields - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater 8%

Hubbard Farr - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 8%

Christopher Bernhardt - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

Ed Allmann - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 5%

Jessi DiPette - THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Matthew Payton-Downey - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 4%

Beatty Barnes - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 4%

James McDaniel - DRACULA - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Paige Abbatacola - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 3%

John Eidman - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Cody Hall - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Grace Ehrhorn - LITTLE MOON OF ALBAN - Tower Theater 3%

Ghillian Porter - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Bela’ Ware - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 3%

Natalie Dobler - OUR TOWN - City on a Hill Youth Theatre 3%

Merry Joy DeCarmo - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Mary Andrechik - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 3%

Melissa Maniglia - THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Maggie Quick - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - James River Theatre Company 2%

Tevin Davis - THE TEMPEST - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Susie VanBlarican - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Center 2%

Meg Rodgers - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Shakespeare Center 2%

Lainey Woody - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 1%

Sean Thompson - CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Kathryn Strouse - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%



Best Play

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 10%

MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 10%

DRACULA - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 9%

ROE - Virginia Wesleyan University 8%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 6%

THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 5%

XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 5%

MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 5%

THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 5%

MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - James River Theatre 4%

BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 4%

BELL BOOK & CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 2%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

THE MATCHMAKER - City on a Hill Youth Theatre 1%

HAMLET - James River Theatre 1%

ROMEO AND JULIET - American Shakespeare Center 1%

TWELFTH NIGHT - American Shakespeare Center 1%

IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - James River Theatre 1%

HONEY BEE: A SUPERHERO STORY - Children’s Theatre of Hampton Roads 1%

HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Virginia Stage Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Trey DelPo - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 12%

Brooke Spencer - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy of the Arts Lynchburg 11%

Sean Thompson - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 10%

Nic Thornburg - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 8%

Christine Yepson - MACBETH - Wolfbane 7%

Sandy Lawrence - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 7%

James Raymond - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 5%

Krista Franco - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation 4%

Dustin Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Lizbeth Ramirez - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 4%

William Pierson - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 4%

Sandy Lawrence - HELLO, DOLLY! - LTVB 3%

Kristen Martino - 42ND STREET - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 3%

Erin Foreman - MARY POPPINS - EC Glass High School 3%

Kerri Crosby - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Dahlia Al-Habieli - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 2%

Sean Thompson - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Kerri Crosby - THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST - Little Theatre Virginia Beach 1%

Jimmy Ray Ward - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Krista Franco - BURIED DEEP - Endstation Theatre Company 1%

Alan Muraoka - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Steve Allen - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Will Slusher - PIPELINE - Live Arts 1%

Erin Foreman - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Jackson Key - ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST - Live Arts 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 17%

Cristina Rose Shafarman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 13%

Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater 10%

Steven Allegretto - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 7%

Cristina Rose Shafarman - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 7%

Steven Allegretto - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company 7%

John Trindle - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players 7%

Jimmy Dragas - BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 5%

Matt Smith - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Moriah Joy - ANN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Matt Smith - HELLO DOLLY - Little Theatre Of Virginia 4%

Steven Allegretto - MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company 4%

Savannah Woodruff - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mill Mountain Theatre 2%

Andre Pluess - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - Virginia Stage Company 1%

Trent Stephens - CORIOLANUS - Polaris Shakespeare Company 1%

Trent Stephens - THE REVENGER’S TRAGEDY - Polaris Shakespeare Company 1%

Savannah Woodruff - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: ONE ACT EDITION - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

Savannah Woodruff - THE CAKE - Mill Mountain Theatre 1%

John Roberts - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Steven Allegretto - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Virginia Stage Company 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aleah Ward - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 12%

Carla Turner - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players 8%

Erin Andrews - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 7%

Maryanne Kiley - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University 7%

Sabina Petra - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions 5%

Tara Moscopulos - BLOOD BROTHERS - Generic Theater 4%

Zack Kattwinkel - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 4%

Judy Triska - PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk 4%

Penelope Hanson - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 4%

Jessi DiPette - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Emory Redfearn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Adam du Plessis (as Bud) - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

John Eidman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 2%

Jessica Lahm - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Ted Kraje - KISS ME, KATE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Bill Bodine - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation Theatre 2%

Gabrielle Mirabella - STRANGER SINGS - Wolfbane Productions 2%

Chelsea Margaux Smith - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre 2%

Noah DeCarmo - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Endstation 2%

Bela Ware - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Masterworx 2%

Elliot Ware - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Masterworxs 2%

Coral Mapp - HELLO, DOLLY! - Little theater of virginia beach 1%

Cai Luzak - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 1%

James Cooper - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center 1%

Lisa Lowrey - PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dasianae Cross - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater 9%

Isabella Noelle Crouch - THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre 7%

Steven West - DRACULA - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 7%

Sabina Petra - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 7%

Jessi DiPette - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 6%

John Eldman - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 5%

Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 4%

Clifford Hoffman - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach 4%

Taylor - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 4%

ArLynn Parker - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 3%

Moriah Joy - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 3%

Sarah Jacques - CLUE: ON STAGE - Smithfield Little Theater 3%

Noah DeCarmo - MACBETH - Wolfbane 3%

Karen Buchiem - CLUE - Little theater of virginia beach 2%

Anna Tozzi Barbay - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Ariana Sophia - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Tom Jones - IT CAME FROM MARS! - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Noah DeCarmo - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Renaissance 2%

Leah Thompson - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Little Theatre of Norfolk 2%

Ann Heywood - XANDRIA WYLDE’S HOT MESS EXPRESS - Zeiders American Dream Theatre 2%

Melissa Knapp - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - James River Theatre 2%

Adam Briningham - CLUE - Little theater of virginia 2%

Annie Fang - TWELFTH NIGHT - American Shakespeare Center 1%

Annabelle Dragas Xanthos - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - Little Theatre of Norfolk 1%

Heather Whalen - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions 1%

