Join The Fun And Enter The “Howling” 20s With Wolfbane!

Wolfbane Productions has announced its upcoming 2020 season-and it's the biggest and best yet! For the first time in its 11-year history, Wolfbane will be hosting a full 12-month season of programming and special events. Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Wolfbane is offering holiday savings on tickets, merchandise, season passes, and more from now until December 3, 2019!

First up, from January 30-February 23, 2020, Frank Loesser's classic oddball romantic comedy "Guys and Dolls" hits the Wolfbane stage-but with a Wolfbane twist: a fully immersive speakeasy run by gamblers, flappers, and defying prohibition, just in time to re-enter the roaring 20s. Next, picture it: Truvy's beauty salon. Chinquapin, Louisiana. 1980-something. Winner of Wolfbane's audience choice survey, "Steel Magnolias" will run from May 7-31, 2020. Filled with hilarious repartee, biting one-liners, and the underlying strength and love of a mother-daughter relationship, experience this beautiful show like never before: filled with Wolfbane magic. Then, the highly anticipated Mel Brooks classic "Young Frankenstein" hits Wolfbane's castle in the woods from October 8-November 1, 2020. Grandson of the famous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania.

Finally, by overwhelming demand, "Stranger Sings: the unauthorized musical parody," based on the hit Netflix series, will return to Appomattox from December 3-20, 2020. Take a trip to Hawkins, Indiana: 1983- when times were simpler, shoulders were padded, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures. Wolfbane's world premiere musical, written by Cinco Paul, writer and creator of the "Despicable Me" franchise, features a score of memorable hits from the 1980s. Wolfbane is turning December 2020 upside down!

In addition to the main stage productions, Wolfbane will be hosting a series of special events throughout the season. First up, Wolfbane's 2nd Annual Mardi Gras fundraiser will bring the excitement of New Orleans back to Downtown Lynchburg in March. Next, the 'Pirates vs Royals Murder Mystery Dinners' return in July. Guests will get to chose a side and solve a live-action who-dunnit before the murder strikes again (or dessert is served). Finally, Wolfswood Faire is back! Wolfbane's award-winning Renaissance Faire inspired event will take place in September with sword fights, live performances, music, dancing, ghost tours, mead, and more!

For season passes, tickets, and additional information, call the Wolfbane box office at 434-579-3542 or email boxoffice@wolfbane.org. Wolfbane will be launching new office hours starting January 1, 2020: Wed-Saturday: 10am-6pm, Sunday: 12p-5pm. What to get your business involved? All sponsorship, vendor applications, and ad sale information available at www.wolfbane.org





