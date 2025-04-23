Interview: Ricky Drummond On Directing FOOTLOOSE at NextStop Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NextStop Theatre Company will close its 2024–2025 season with the high-energy musical Footloose, directed by longtime collaborator Ricky Drummond. Previews begin May 8, with opening night set for May 10. The production runs through June 8 in Herndon, Virginia.

Drummond, who previously directed The Addams Family Jr. and performed at NextStop in The Wedding Singer and Urinetown, shared insights on his vision for Footloose in a recent interview. “I love stories with dance and dance that tells a story,” he said. “I love fun musicals and working with big casts. Footloose scratches all those itches.”

Rather than reinterpret the show in a radically new style, Drummond emphasizes a faithful, emotionally resonant approach. “I don’t think I have a ‘neo-futurist set-in-space’ concept,” he explained. “I believe Footloose is a good show with a surprisingly solid book. Just do what’s there and do it well.”

Drummond described the production as a balance of joy and depth. “If you can have the audience clapping along, laughing, and then surprise them with one or two moments of heart—like I did in Legally Blonde—you can have a complete night of theatre.”

While honoring the nostalgia of the original, Drummond said the production will highlight lesser-known elements of the Broadway version. “Audiences know they’ll hear ‘Let’s Hear It for the Boy’ and ‘Holding Out for a Hero,’ but the Broadway score adds some real gems. That’s where we can really have fun and surprise them.”

Drummond is also embracing the intimacy of the NextStop space, which offers a unique challenge compared to larger venues. “You can be more nuanced. You’re not playing to the back row of a 400-seat house—you’re playing to someone 25 feet away. That opens the door to subtle choices that feel more real,” he said.

The creative team is working with minimal scene changes and symbolic design elements to maintain the show's pace and clarity. “We’re not rolling out a full church or gymnasium. A bench and some hymnals, or a few ketchup bottles and menus—that’s enough. The audience fills in the gaps.”

Asked about favorite moments, Drummond said it was difficult to choose, praising the entire cast for their energy and commitment. “If I had to pick, it might be the opening or closing number because everyone is onstage. They’re hoofing it every other number, and I’m just so proud of them.”

Drummond also acknowledged the show’s unexpected relevance in today’s climate. “We’re not far from the heart of political tension,” he said. “But Footloose offers escapism, and also a reminder that solutions come through communication and healing. Reverend Shaw is a man carrying grief. So many of our problems come from wounds that haven’t healed.”

NextStop Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Heather Lanza echoed that message in a statement. “In a moment when students across the country are fighting censorship, Footloose is more than a feel-good musical—it’s a reminder of how vital it is to protect spaces where young people can express themselves freely.”

The cast features Jeremy Crawford as Ren and Brigid Wallace Harper as Ariel, as well as Kimberly Camacho, Audrey Baker, Darren Badley, Laura Dodge, and more. The production is choreographed by Stefan Sittig and music directed by Lucia LaNave.

Drummond summed up his pitch simply: “Footloose is a whirling, twirling, dancing ball of fun. For the next two and a half hours, we’ve got you—we’ll make sure you laugh, maybe cry a little, and leave with a smile on your face.”

Tickets and more information are available at nextstoptheatre.org.

