GET THE LED OUT To Return To Indian Ranch July 8, 2022

Get The Led Out will be returning to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. The fan-favorite group is set to play on Friday, July 8, 2022, performing the hits of Led Zeppelin.

Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, December 4 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Friday, December 3 from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through December 10th for just $25.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album...GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants...a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special "acoustic set" with Zep favorites such as "Tangerine" and "Hey Hey What Can I Do."

In addition, Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th and The Mavericks on June 19th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Get The Led Out on Friday, July 8, 2022 go on-sale Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Friday, December 3, 2021 from 10:00 AM- 10:00 PM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $25, from December 4th-10th. Gates for Get The Led Out will open at 5:30 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.

All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.