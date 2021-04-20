Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Firehouse Produces World Premiere Of WALLED IN

MAGA meets Thoreau in Andrew Gall's new play.

Apr. 20, 2021  

WALLED IN

Richmond's Firehouse Theatre to produce world premiere of Andrew Gall's WALLED IN. MAGA meets Thoreau in Andrew Gall's new play, WALLED IN. The world premiere production will run at Firehouse Theatre from Thursday May 27 through Saturday June 26, 2021.

WALLED IN is a play for a single performer. It revolves around Lester, a privileged, well-connected corporate lawyer, political consultant, lobbyist, and campaign bigwig who is promised a short trial, easy sentence, and a pardon if he agrees to be the fall guy for his cronies and a certain Individual #x. When Lester ends up behind bars with a mop and bucket cleaning the prison bathrooms at the beginning of a very punitive sentence that will keep him locked up for the rest of his life, he starts demanding some action from his powerful friends. Before he can say "MAGA" and by order of the DOJ, he's reassigned to be a student in the prison education program. As his life outside starts unraveling and he discovers how fleeting loyalty and promises are, he has to complete reading and writing assignments from Walden; or, Life in the Woods and is drawn kicking and screaming into the transcendental vision of Henry David Thoreau's ode to solitude and spirituality.

Firehouse is continuing its practice of severely restricted audience capacity, with a maximum of 14 seats available for each performance. Select performances will also be live streamed.

Tickets: $33 live and live stream. Learn more at https://tix.firehousetheatre.org/e/walled-in.


