Danette Crawford Launches Weekly Talker With Co-Executive Producer Clifton Davis

From a struggling single mom to a best-selling author and now hosting and executive producing her own syndicated talk show, Danette Crawford knows firsthand emotional battles and financial hardships. Her life, once filled with fear and hopelessness, slowly did turn around. She shares how that happened on her new show.

Joy with Danette Crawford, a new half-hour TV talk show, will explore timely and in-depth conversations with well-known heroes, community leaders, celebrities and everyday people who share their personal stories. Joy will debut Saturday April 17 (Saturdays to follow) on the Daystar Network with an encore presentation Sundays on CBS affiliates. The first 13-episode season will include real-life stories that will inspire, uplift and enrich audiences' lives.

Award winning actor Clifton Davis will join Crawford as co-executive producer.

In the premiere episode, Michael Copon (Beyond the Break, One Tree Hill) opens up about why he left Hollywood, his struggles with depression, his thoughts of suicide and how he got through his darkest moments.

"I'm so thankful to have this platform as a way to inspire viewers to find joy in their lives. When my husband left me and I became a single mom overnight, I was faced with such seemingly insurmountable odds," Crawford explains. "It made me aware of the fragility of life, all lives. I soon learned that joy was the key to success. Through my faith, I found my joy. It's an honor to play part in sharing real-life stories that will encourage viewers that they can find JOY no matter the situation they find themselves in."

Joy with Danette Crawford will air Saturdays on the Daystar Network at 2:30 p.m. ET with an encore presentation Sundays on CBS affiliates, 5:30 a.m. ET on WTKR Hampton Roads and 11:30 a.m. PT on KCAL Los Angeles.

For updates on guests and topics go to www.DanetteCrawford.com

Danette Crawford is an inspirational speaker, author, Television host and international evangelist whose powerful message of hope and encouragement has helped millions around the world. She founded her television ministry and national outreach, all while raising her daughter as a single mom, that has helped improve thousands of lives. Danette Crawford Ministries' extraordinary inner-city work has given her notoriety with law and government officials for her educational and mentoring programs, working with at-risk youth and low-income families, programs for single moms, Back to Work programs and the Father's House.

Crawford's television programs, Joy with Danette Crawford and Hope for Today reach audiences around the world. She has authored 6 books, including Don't Quit in the Pit and her 45-day devotional, Break Free.

Clifton Davis is an American actor, singer, songwriter, minister and author. Davis starred in the television shows, That's My Mama, Amen, Madam Secretary and many other films and television series. While working on his acting career, Davis is also developing as a producer and writer of a dramatic TV series. He is currently riding the wave of a recent album release called, Never Can Say Goodbye after the song he wrote for Michael Jackson. He made his new album with one of Nashville's finest Jazz groups, the Beegie Adair Trio. Davis looks forward to releasing another album in the Fall, while he continues to work on various projects, including acting in the hit show Godfather of Harlem.

Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week, around the globe through all media platforms possible.