ArtsFairfax Awards Over $590,000 to Fairfax Arts & Culture Organizations

New for Fiscal Year 2024, the minimum eligible budget was lowered to $5,000 to allow more organizations to apply.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

ArtsFairfax, the nonprofit designated as Fairfax County's local arts agency, today announces over $590,000 awarded in Operating Support Grants to 50 nonprofit arts and culture organizations based in Fairfax County, the City of Fairfax, and the City of Falls Church.     

   

Operating Support Grants are foundational to the stability of Fairfax nonprofit arts and culture organizations by providing County funds, distributed by ArtsFairfax, for the basic operation of invaluable programs, services, and facilities these organizations provide to Fairfax County area residents.      

  

“ArtsFairfax received a record high number of Operating Support Grant applicants, in part because of our constant communication with grantees to understand their needs and make arts funding more accessible throughout the creative community” says Linda Sullivan, ArtsFairfax President & CEO.      

New for Fiscal Year 2024, the minimum eligible budget was lowered to $5,000 to allow more organizations to apply. Additionally, in recognition of the rising costs of labor and materials, small organizations were able to apply for 25% of their eligible operating expenses (as opposed to a limit of 15% as in previous years), and for all organizations, the maximum allowed request was raised from $50,000 to $60,000.   

Though the County allocation for arts grants remained flat from last year, the distribution of existing funds increased by 35.5% in support of nonprofit operating expenses.  

  

FY24 ArtsFairfax Operating Support Grants by the Numbers   

$591,786 awarded to 50 organizations  

74% female leadership 

44% small budgets under $100K 

28% BIPOC leadership 

12% veteran leadership 

Applications are reviewed and scored by an independent grant panel comprised of local professionals with expertise in various arts disciplines, knowledge of arts management, and/or knowledge of the Fairfax community. To ensure transparency of ArtsFairfax grantmaking practices, all panel reviews are made accessible to the applicants and general public.   

 

