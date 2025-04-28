After Hours Concerts Introduces Military Appreciation Tents At Series In Doswell And Glen Allen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EventMakers-USA will honor and celebrate the military community with Military Appreciation Tents presented by Metadata Forensics on site at both venues during the 2025 season. These brand-new tents will be located at SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, VA and SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, VA.

“As a disabled veteran and proud owner of Metadata Forensics, I'm honored to share that our company is sponsoring the Military Appreciation Tent at this year's After Hours Concert Series. This sponsorship isn't just a gesture—it's a way for us to give back to the men and women who've worn the uniform, stood watch, and sacrificed for our country. The Military Appreciation Tent will be a dedicated space for service members, veterans, and their families to relax, connect, and enjoy the recognition they deserve. Serving in the Army taught me the value of honor, sacrifice, and community. Those values still guide me every day, and I see them reflected in the mission of Metadata Forensics. That's why this sponsorship means so much to us—not just as a company, but as people who deeply respect those who serve” said Army veteran Patrick Eller, CEO at Metadata Forensics LLC.

Exclusive access to these tents awaits all active duty service members and Veterans with a general admission ticket to the show. A valid Military ID will be required for entry into the tents and includes an additional guest plus children. Amenities inside of the tents will include a bathroom as well as a cash bar.

In addition to the Military Appreciation Tents, After Hours Concerts plans to honor Military members and Veterans at select shows throughout the season. The initiative is a small but heartfelt way to recognize the courage, sacrifice, and service of the men and women who have worn the uniform. Whether active duty, retired, or a veteran, each honoree will be acknowledged during the concert with a special moment of recognition, allowing our community to show gratitude and respect.

SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours is located at 39 Meadow Farm Road in Doswell, VA and SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion is located at 4901 Lake Brook Drive in Glen Allen, VA. For more information about both venues and their upcoming shows, visit afterhoursconcertseries.com and afterhoursinnsbrook.com.

About EventMakers-USA

EventMakers-USA currently produces SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia and SERVPRO After Hours Concerts at The Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen, Virginia. In the past, the company produced and managed SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, Virginia and the Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series, which was voted the Best of Richmond Winner for live music for eight years. EventMakers-USA has brought some of the best concerts to the Central Virginia area for over a decade. The company has been a leader in the special event industry for over forty years designing, producing, and managing major events throughout America. Central Virginia has always been the company's home.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby