1st Stage Suspends Upcoming Productions

In response to new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and local and state governments, 1st Stage is pausing all productions and closing the theatre to the public effective immediately.

Artistic Director, Alex Levy, gave this statement, "The safety and well-being of our community is our highest priority. A New Brain will not open as intended on March 26, 2020. At this point, it is our hope to open A New Brain and continue our season once the health crisis has passed. Given the current situation, we are unsure when that will happen."

Ticket holders and season subscribers are being encouraged to exchange their tickets for a performance at a later date or convert their ticket purchase into a donation. 1st Stage will remain in close communication with its community as the situation develops.

1st Stage has made it a priority in this time of uncertainty to compensate the production personnel most impacted by this sudden closure. All performers, designers, and technicians for A New Brain and The Waverly Gallery will be paid their full contract salary as scheduled.

For media inquiries, contact our Artistic Director, Alex Levy ( alexlevy@1ststage.org) or Associate Producer, Emily Wall (emilywall@1ststage.org). You may also call us at 703-854-1856 but we will be limiting time in the theater so phone responses might be a little slower than normal.





