1st Stage Extends MLIMA'S TALE

1st Stage has announced the extension of Mlima's Tale, written by Lynn Nottage and directed by José Carrasquillo.

This remarkable regional premiere and Pulitzer Prize winner will now run through October 9.

MacArthur Genius Grant winner, Nottage gives us the story of Mlima, an elderly "big tusker" elephant from a protected reserve in Kenya. When Mlima is poached for his glorious ivory tusks, those tusks begin a journey across the world, introducing us to a string of characters, each with their own goals and struggles surrounding the ivory trade. In every scene, Mlima's magnificent presence hovers in the background, lending the weight of his history to this beautiful story.

Mlima's Tale stars Jeremy Keith Hunter as Mlima, with Deidra LaWan Starnes, Shaquille Stewart, and Andrew V. Ly playing rich and diverse ensemble roles. The show features set design by Giorgos Tsappas, lighting design by Sarah Tundermann, sound design by David Lamont Wilson, projection design by Jon Roberts, and costume design by Moyenda Kulemeka.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every performance will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule.