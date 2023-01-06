THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre next month. Performances run 14 February - 4 March.

If you want to be in, then you must be supportive, tolerant, giving and collegiate. Or else!

There's been a bit of drama in the local choir. Splintering off from the original group, a small band of oddballs have gathered in a quintessentially country town hall to begin again. It's cold, it's musty and the heater is on the blink. But they've got a new name, they've got their voices and they've got each other. All they need now is a song to sing. Will our heroes find a way to harmonise?

Ella Fitzgerald once said, "the only thing better than singing is more singing". The Heartbreak Choir is a testament to the power of community and the possibility that can be found in healing. This Aussie hit is packed with glorious song and tiny little miracles of friendship and optimism. Wild, wonderful comedy that will charm its way into your hearts. The perfect start to your year of theatre.