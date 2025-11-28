Review: AND THE THERE WERE NONE BY AGATHA CHRISTIE at Hutt Repertory

🎭 NEW! New Zealand Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Zealand & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Agatha Christie’s stage adaptation of her classic novel, which premiered in London on September 20, 1943, was an instant success and later moved to Broadway under the title Ten Little Indians in June 1944.

The play unfolds on a remote island mansion where eight guests and two housekeepers find themselves stranded. They are told their mysterious host will arrive the following day, but during the first evening, each is accused of a past crime that escaped justice. As the tension rises, the body count begins to climb—one by one, the characters meet their fate in chilling and inventive ways, leaving the audience guessing until the very end.

The set, designed by Chris Ingram and Millie Fuller, is excellent: a two-level structure with an outdoor area, beautifully dressed with period-appropriate details. Lighting by Max Webb was generally effective, though the candlelit scene could have used a touch more illumination to keep the actors visible while maintaining the intended atmosphere. Sound design by Ben Rowan was excellent, with crisp effects for doors, gunshots, and well-chosen musical interludes.

Costumes by Erin Howell were stylish and era-appropriate, though William Blore’s oversized suit was a minor distraction in an otherwise impeccable wardrobe.

The cast delivered strong performances across the board, with several standouts. Piper Rogan brought depth and believability to Vera Claythorne, while Christine Bartlett gave a memorable turn as the stern Emily Brent—if this truly is her swan song, she exits on a high note. David Cox impressed as Judge Wargrave, commanding the stage with his resonant voice and precise diction.

This production marks the directorial debut of Chris Ingram and Millie Fuller, and they have crafted a show with suspense and strong drama, supported by a cohesive and committed cast. Although this is a long play (Act One runs about 90 minutes, Act Two around 45) the audience is kept engaged. I overheard lively speculation, re the perpetrator, from those seated behind me, all of which proved incorrect. For the record, so was mine.

In summary, this is a well-staged production of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery, featuring some strong performances, atmospheric design, and suspense that keeps audiences guessing until the final moment.

The show is selling well, so if you do intend to go, make sure you get in quickly.

Reader Reviews

Need more New Zealand Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...