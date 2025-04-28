Review: FROZEN at Spotlight Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Reviewed by Sharon Fogarty

Frozen the animated musical burst onto screens in 2013 and became an instant hit around the world. Since then, 'Frozen-fever' has overtaken the world with costumes, tv series, singalongs and toys galore. The catchy songs are identified by young and old and are top choices in karaoke bars. This movie marked a turn for Disney- where 'true love' didn't need to be between a Prince and a Princess, but could also be the love we have for our family and the strength of love between sisters.

The young creative team have combined their talents to allow each child on stage a moment to shine. Director Reuben Su'a has utilised a minimal set well to allow the actors space to move and command their scenes which also means that the 32-strong cast can move on and offstage quickly to avoid time consuming set changes. Emma-Rose Owens as Vocal coach and Assistant Director, has shaped the sound of the chorus in strength and harmony. They are at their best when standing and singing strongly to the audience with passion and conviction. This complements Elise Phillips' choreography where the children are dancing, smiling and- most of all- having fun.

At times it is difficult to believe that the actors on stage are children in a youth production. Shyla Hunt as Elsa, shows a depth of character from the beginning of her journey to the end, travelling a myriad of emotions. Her rendition of 'Let it Go' was powerful not only because of the big end notes that she hits flawlessly but also because of the depth in her tone and her wisdom to begin the song softly so it had a path to grow. This shows vocal maturity in a song that is oversung around the world- that she was able to pull it back at the beginning made the end more powerful. Jaime-Rea Ruiterman as Anna, showed impeccable comedic timing, especially in her interactions with Jakoby Herrick (Prince Hans). It was easy to believe that Shyla and Jaime-Rea cared about each other as sisters. Rehutai Ormsby and Toby Scott made a great pair as Kristoff and Sven, Ormsby's casual ukulele song with Sven was a highlight and it is difficult to take your eyes off Scott in this role. A highlight of the show was Tamaiuaterangi Ormsby's portrayal of Olaf. Not only is he a talented comedic actor, he can sing the top notes with ease and is very likeable on stage. Along with Scott, it is difficult to take your eyes off him on stage. (You'll have to go along and see exactly why that is). 'In Summer' was a particular highlight for Ormsby's delivery but also the staging with the dancers and bright colours added into the scene.

Both lead actresses had two younger girls portraying them at different times. This allowed more children time to shine onstage. Sidney Pond as young Anna, is sweet, cheeky and talented. Cael Oriel as middle Elsa, has a strong voice and onstage presence. Mikaela Clarke and Ivy Chapman play young and middle Elsa, both have strong acting skills and Chapman has the opportunity to sing some solo lines, though I would have liked to hear more. I predict we will see a lot more of these girls in future shows. As always, I enjoy the character actors the most when I attend shows and this show did not disappoint. Archie Bourdillon as the Duke of Weselton is a delight every time he sets foot on the stage. He is fully committed to his role and delivers it with passion and conviction. His portrayal was the most consistent onstage and he embodies his character in stance and voice.

The costumes in this show are amazing- from the smallest details, to grand reveals, to ensuring they match the beloved movie, the team has pulled out all the stops to deliver a visual masterpiece. It is clear that Caitlin Penty and her team have spent hours designing, sewing and sourcing all the costumes and items needed to make this show come to life and it has truly paid off.

There are some great surprises in this show but I can't spoil them here. I can promise that you will laugh, smile, be awed and have a great time at this production but be quick as shows are limited and are filling fast.

