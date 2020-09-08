RANTS IN THE DARK Comes to The Court Theatre

Rants in the Dark has been rescheduled to run at The Court Theatre from 26 September – 3 October 2020.

Following sell-out seasons across the North Island, Emily Writes' hit play is travelling to Christchurch for one week of performances at The Court Theatre!

Based on Writes' bestselling book of the same name, this hit comedy exposes the things that all parents think at 4 o'clock in the morning - but are rarely brave enough to say aloud.

Hilarious, honest and heartfelt, Rants in the Dark has proved a hit with audiences and critics alike, offering up a Kiwi comedy that everyone can enjoy - whether they're a parent or not.

"Sometimes it turns out the play is just as good as the book," Eleanor Wenman wrote in her Stuff review. "Rants in the Dark is a hilarious play for anyone, not just mothers."

Adapted for the stage by writer & performer Mel Dodge, award-winning director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford and Good Times Company producer Bevin Linkhorn, the show stars three of New Zealand's top talents: Renee Lyons (800 Words; Filthy Rich), Bronwyn Turei (Go Girls) and Amelia Reid-Meredith (Shortland Street).

Candid, eloquent and comic, Emily Writes shot to fame overnight after her infamous 2015 blog I am grateful, now f*ck off, garnered almost a million hits and 15,000 emails in less than 24 hours. Now, she's the editor of The Spinoff Parents, has two books and is a beloved figure in the parenting world for her relatable stories about raising her two kids.

Speaking about why she thinks her writing has become so popular, Writes says, "Parenting is tough! And it's OK to be frustrated and tired and over it - that doesn't mean you don't love your kids any less. I think there's so much pressure on mothers to be Instagram perfect and to never find parenting tough. Sometimes you just need to be reminded you're not alone and it's going to be OK."

With special group prices, Rants in the Dark is the perfect production to bring your friends and family to, with dinner options and Giesen wine available before the show.

Talking about the appeal of the show, The Court's Artistic Director Dan Pengelly says, "Rants in the Dark shines a light on the often unspoken but universal experiences of parenting and takes audiences on that emotional journey."

For young parents, The Court will be running a Babes in Arms matinee where audiences will have the chance to bring their young babies (12 months and under) to sit on their lap during a 2pm performance.



For Writes, she believes this production has something to offer everyone - not just mums. "I've had dads tell me it made them feel more connected to their partner and that they've felt seen. I've also had people who aren't parents say it helped them to understand the parenting experience."

She has a special place in her heart for mums, though, saying that if she could, she'd love to "give them a hug - and listen."

