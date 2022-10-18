Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NORTH BY NORTHWEST Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre This Month

Performances run 25 October - 19 November.

Oct. 18, 2022  
Gripping, suspenseful and visually stunning, this is an unmissable theatrical event that brilliantly transposes Hitchcock's famous film to the stage.

Frantic and fun, inventive and intriguing, Alfred Hitchcock's trailblazing thriller North by Northwest is boldly re-imagined for the stage.

Suave Mad Ave advertising executive Roger O. Thornhill's uneventful life is turned upside down when a case of mistaken identity turns him into a framed fugitive thrust into a world of spies, manhunts, mystery and romance.

In this spectacular blockbuster of a production, the twists, turns and tensions of Hitchcock's masterpiece come to life on stage, complete with car chases, plane crashes and the famous final cliff-hanger on Mount Rushmore.

One of our most internationally successful theatre directors Simon Phillips returns home with a production he created at Melbourne Theatre Company and now restages with a large cast of New Zealand actors.

"Simon Phillips has brilliantly adapted the classic film into an unmissable theatrical tour de force, which has delighted audiences around the world and now becomes his homecoming." - Jonathan Bielski

By special arrangement with Warner Bros Theatre Ventures. Originally produced by Kay & McLean Productions in association with the Melbourne Theatre Company. Photo features the UK/Canadian cast.

Performances run 25 October - 19 November.



