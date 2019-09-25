WICKED Announces In-person Lottery For $25 Seats

A day-of-performance lottery for a limited number of seats will be held for WICKED, which is returning to the Saenger Theatre with performances from Oct. 2-20, 2019. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, WICKED is offered as a season option for the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season.

Two and a half hours prior to each performance, people who present themselves at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112) will have their names placed in a lottery drum; 30 minutes later, names will be drawn for a limited number of orchestra seats at $25 each, cash only. This lottery is available only in-person at the box office, with a limit of two tickets per person. Lottery participants must have a valid photo ID when submitting their entry form and, if chosen, when purchasing tickets.

WICKED will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from Oct. 2 - 20. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays - Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, there is a 2 p.m. performance on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as, "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as, "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Having recently celebrated its 15th anniversary on Broadway, WICKED is the winner of more than 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. WICKED has been performed in more than 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has amassed more than $4.6 billion in global sales and has been seen by nearly 60 million people worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.





