Ticket's For Broadway's ANASTASIA On Sale This Friday

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans announced today that the individual tickets for the tour of the critically-acclaimed Broadway production of ANASTASIA will go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

Named "one of the most gorgeous shows in years," ANASTASIA will be coming to the Saenger Theatre from April 14-19, 2020. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, ANASTASIA is part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2019-2020 season.

Tickets for ANASTASIA start at $30. Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112). Group sales are offered for groups of 10 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.

"This adventure-filled musical will keep audiences enthralled," said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. "At Hancock Whitney, we pride ourselves on our commitment to the local communities where we live and work and are thrilled ANASTASIA will play at the Saenger Theatre as part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans series."

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved film, ANASTASIA is the new Broadway musical that's "one of the most gorgeous shows in years!" (New York Observer). This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team includes Peggy Hickey (Choreography), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Lawrence Goldberg (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger) and casting by Telsey + Company/Craig Burns, CSA.

ANASTASIA completed its two-year Broadway run on March 31, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street). Critics exclaimed "Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full - one of the season's strongest! (NBC)" and "Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, ANASTASIA is a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans (Time Out)". The new musical has played to sold out crowds on Broadway and across North America on its first national tour, in addition to garnering multiple Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and nominations.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as Christy Altomare's haunting "In My Dreams," Ramin Karimloo's passionate "Still," and Derek Klena's heart-racing "My Petersburg."

For more information www.anastasiathemusical.com.





