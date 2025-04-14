News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Crescent City Stage

Performances will run May 8-25.

By: Apr. 14, 2025
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Crescent City Stage Image
Tiny Beautiful Things is coming to Crescent City Stage for the 2025-26 season. The production is based on the book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, and co-conceived by Marshall HeymanThomas Kail and Nia Vardalos.

The show will be directed by Michael A. Newcomer. Performances will run May 8-25.

Lost & found. Broken & healed. Life's questions answered.

Based on Cheryl Strayed's beloved book, this play explores the power of empathy and human connection. Prepare to laugh, cry, and find hope in unexpected places.



