THE LORD OF THE RINGS Cast Reunion to Take Place in New Orleans

Twenty-five years ago, four grateful Hobbits left the Shire and changed the face of fantasy forever. In 2026, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, and Elijah Wood will reunite with fans for An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years, a once-in-a-quarter-century celebration tour that will be featured at 11 FAN EXPO HQ shows across North America - including in New Orleans (January 9-11, 2026) at FAN EXPO New Orleans on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

More than a reunion and so much more than a panel, An Evening with the Hobbits is part variety show, part storytelling session, and all fun. No two nights will be the same - fans can expect a lively mix of behind-the-scenes memories, on-stage antics, heartfelt reflections, and plenty of laughs along the way. From inside jokes and surprise moments to the friendships that still shine 25 years later, this one-of-a-kind event promises a celebration as unexpected - and joyful - as a Hobbit feast.

Full tour dates include:



• FAN EXPO New Orleans (January 9-11, 2026): Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 7:30 PM CT

• FAN EXPO Portland (January 16-18, 2026): Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7:30 PM PT

• FAN EXPO Vancouver (February 14-16, 2026): TBD

• MEGACON Orlando (March 19-22, 2026): Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET

• Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo (April 23-26, 2026): Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7:30 PM MT

• FAN EXPO Denver (May 28-31, 2026): TBD

• FAN EXPO Philadelphia (May 29-31, 2026): TBD

• FAN EXPO Boston (August 7-9, 2026): Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET

• FAN EXPO Chicago (August 14-16, 2026): Saturday, August 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM CT

• FAN EXPO Canada (August 27-30, 2026): Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM ET

• FAN EXPO Dallas (September 11-13, 2026): Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 7:30 PM CT

"FAN EXPO is all about creating unforgettable experiences, and An Evening with the Hobbits will be exactly that," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President, FAN EXPO HQ. "Fans are delighted whenever we host these gentlemen individually - but together, the energy is electric. Their characters are beloved, their friendship is indelible, and the joy they bring to audiences is unmatched. We can't wait to present this special anniversary celebration in 2026."

At a recent FAN EXPO appearance, Elijah Wood offered these thoughts on the anniversary: "To be celebrating this milestone - a quarter of a century - just feels abstract. It still feels like the films are really present. The fact that we're spending this kind of time (at conventions with fans and doing shows like this), it keeps it so fresh for us. It's such a massive, continual part of our lives."