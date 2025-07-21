THE CRUCIBLE to be Presented By Fat Squirrel in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fat Squirrel NOLA will present a bold new staging of Arthur Miller's epic drama The Crucible, opening in August 2025 at Big Couch, under the direction of Executive Artistic Director Andrea Watson. Arthur Miller's classic drama set during the Salem Witch Trials, this production will be presented as an examination of mental health, exploring the effect of the trauma of a Puritanical society on young women. The piece will explore conversion disorder, a type of mass hysteria that results in a physical manifestation of trauma.



On May 9, Fat Squirrel revealed the cast of this August production via Instagram. Leading the cast are Jonathan Mares as John Proctor, Anja Avsharian as Elizabeth Proctor, and Emory Farber as Abigail Williams. Also featured are New Orleans stage favorites Mary Pauley as Rebecca Nurse, James Wright as Francis Nurse, and Mary Langley as Mary Warren.

Community & Accessibility Initiatives

True to Fat Squirrel's mission, The Crucible embraces inclusive casting and accessibility. The company's tiered ticketing model ensures socio-economic diversity in attendance, while its openness to performers of all backgrounds aligns with broader commitments to representation.

Supporters are encouraged to contribute to the Crucible Production Fund through Fat Squirrel's fundraising campaign this July, which seeks to fuel Season 4's creative programming and operational costs.