Photo Flash: First Look at Rivertown's MAMMA MIA!

Jul. 8, 2019  

Get out your '70s duds and get into the musical magic of Mamma Mia! at Rivertown Theaters this July featuring two dozen hits from the '70s pop sensation ABBA. It's the most wonderfully entertaining summer escape that audiences have raved about since it first opened in London and then on Broadway, opening Fall of 2001.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Photo Credit: John Barrios

Warren Hovis, Matthew Mickal, Gary Rucker

Lisa Picone Love, Ashley Smetherman Lemmler, Trina Beck

Leeann Hovis

Trina Beck, Ashley Smetherman Lemmler, Lisa Picone Love, Anna Barrouquere, Leeann Hovis, Shelby Donovan

Trina Beck, Garrin Mesa

Matthew Mickal, Leeann Hovis

Matthew Mickal, Trina Beck, Ashley Smetherman Lemmler, Lisa Picone Love

Jayden Heller

Trina Beck, Ashley Smetherman Lemmler, Lisa Picone Love



