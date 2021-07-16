OutKast Tribute Sets NOLA Late-Night Show During Jazz Fest

An all-star tribute to pioneering hip-hop duo OutKast is set to hit New Orleans for a late-night throwdown coinciding with the first Sunday of Jazz Fest 2021. The show, billed as So Fresh, So Clean: The Music of OutKast, is set to take place on Sunday, October 10th at 2:00 a.m. CT (technically early a.m. October 11th) at The Maison on Frenchmen St. [Tickets on sale now].

For this special tribute to OutKast, Live For Live Music has assembled a mix of celebrated musicians from the worlds of funk, hip-hop, and beyond.

In addition to New Orleans staples like trombonist/vocalist Big Sam Williams (Big Sam's Funky Nation), and multi-instrumentalist Khris Royal (Dark Matter, Rebelution), the lineup for So Fresh, So Clean: The Music of OutKast will feature drummer/vocalist Isaac Teel (TAUK), trumpeter Parris Fleming, bassist Nate Edgar (The Nth Power), guitarist Craig Brodhead (Turkuaz), keyboardist Steve "Swatty" Swatkins (Allen Stone, The Positive Agenda), vocalists Shira Elias (Turkuaz) and Erin Boyd (Phantom Vanity), and rappers Mr. At and Lex Gonzalez. Rounding out the show will be musical director Joel "Mega" Fuentes (Big Daddy Kane) on the MPC/percussion.

Tickets for So Fresh, So Clean: The Music of OutKast at The Maison in New Orleans on Sunday, October 10th (technically early a.m. October 11th) are now on sale here.