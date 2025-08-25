The performance is on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 7:30PM.
Not Dead Yet! – John Cleese and the Holy Grail at 50 comes to the Mahalia Jackson Theater in New Orleans. This night of absurdity, laughter, and legendary comedy is set for Wednesday, September 24, 2025 at 7:30PM.
Join us for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate 50 years of Monty Python and the Holy Grail with the one and only John Cleese! This once-in-a-lifetime event features a special screening of the beloved cult classic, followed by an uproarious conversation and audience Q&A with Cleese himself, where he’ll share behind-the-scenes stories, wit, and wisdom—assuming he remembers any of it.
Gather your fellow knights, dust off your coconuts, and prepare for an evening of irreverent humor and unparalleled comedy history. Secure your tickets now—before Cleese really is dead! **Coconuts not included in ticket price.
