Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; Theatre Baton Rouge Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Standings - 12/5/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

LaDaisha Bowles-Webber - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 87%

Jeoffery Harris Jr. - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 12%

Ainsley Shelsta - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tiffany Morgan - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 83%

Melissa Bush - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 8%

Melissa Bush - JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 7%

Elizabeth Newcomer - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 91%

Gary Rucker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 3%

Kelly Fouchi - MATILDA - Rivertown Arts 2%

Mike Thompson - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 2%

Gary Rucker - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Shane Stewart - WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 44%

Lilly McGill - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 29%

Dr. John 'Ray' Proctor - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 18%

G.D. Kimble - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 6%

Tony Estrella - DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The Gamm theatre 3%

Bunny Christie - LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 0



Best Ensemble Performance

THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 82%

ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 9%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 3%

WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 2%

PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 1%

TONY AND TINA’S WEDDING - Theatre Baton Rouge 1%

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The Gamm Theatre 0

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 0

SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mackenzie Burleigh - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 84%

C Touchet - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 13%

Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 2%

C. Doucet - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kenneth Perry - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 97%

Nicholas Hersh - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC WITH TANK AND THE BANGAS - Orpheum Theatre 2%

Carlos Miguel Prieto - LOUISIANA PHILHARMONIC IN JAY WEIGEL'S WATERS GRAVITY - Orpheum Theatre 1%



Best Musical

THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 84%

JUNIE B. JONES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 7%

WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge 4%

ANNIE JR. - Center Stage Performing Arts 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 1%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 1%

ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0

TITANIC - Landestheater Linz 0



Best Performer In A Musical

Adolph Davis - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 81%

Grace Noel - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 11%

Adelaide Overall - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 6%

Austin Ventura - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 1%

Mitchell Kogan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 1%

Chelsea Gidden - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Rivertown Arts 0

Christian Withers - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Gunnar Manchester - NATASHA, PIERRE, & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - The Wilbury Group Theatre 0

Molly Kate Skupien - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Baton Rouge 0



Best Performer In A Play

Kaitlyn Stockwell - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 48%

LaDonna Ouerdraogo - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 16%

Marion Beinvenu Mayfield - CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 13%

Alana Johnson - SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 10%

Michael A. Newcomer - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 10%

Michael C. Forrest - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 3%



Best Play

CLUE - Theatre Baton Rouge 33%

WOLVES - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 33%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 26%

PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 7%

SWEAT - Swine Palace Productions 2%

DESCRIBE THE NIGHT - The GAMM Theatre 0

LAST ROUND-UP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Brookings Community Theatre 0



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ed Tiger Verdin - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 93%

Joan Long - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 7%

Duncan Becker - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 0



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amarak Skinner - PANTOMIME - Crescent City Stage 67%

Drew Schnabel - ROALD DAHL'S WILLY WONKA - Brookings Community Theatre 33%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jenee Crowther - THE QUARTERS MUSICAL - Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts 86%

Joey Fields - ANNIE - Playmakers of Baton Rouge 11%

Jacob Chauvin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre Baton Rouge 1%

Phyllis Horridge - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 1%

Savannah Chaisson - ELF THE MUSICAL - Rivertown Arts 1%

Craig Long - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 0

Thomas Thvedt - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Brookings Community Theatre 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ellie Koerner - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 45%

Carrie McClanahan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 25%

Michelle Mack - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 20%

Janie Isham - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Brookings Community Theatre 10%

