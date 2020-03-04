Junebug Productions To Showcase Local Artists In New Saturday Cypher Productions

Junebug Productions, a 40-year-old local and national leader in Performing Arts, will host a series of pop-up parties celebrating Black art and Black joy throughout the year. Giving a nod to the cypher as it originated in hip-hop, Junebug's Saturday Cypher events will showcase the work of local artists in the spirit of celebration. Each Saturday Cypher will be free and open to the public.

Presented by Ashe Cultural Arts Center's UNStaged, the first Saturday Cypher will take place on March 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Ashe Cultural Arts Center. It will spotlight Black women and their immeasurable contributions to Black culture during Women's History Month. DJ Dreamer, Sunni Patterson, Sha'Condria "iCon" Sibley, and Body Talk are among the featured artists. Throughout the evening, food will be available for purchase from Val's Food Truck.

"We are excited to introduce this unique experience to the New Orleans Arts and Cultural landscape," said Damia Khanboubi, Junebug Productions' Director of Community Collaboration and Marketing. "Saturday Cyphers will serve as a safe space curated to foster joy in a world filled with injustice and oppression."

Tentative dates for the additional Saturday Cyphers have been outlined as May 16, August 22, and October 10. Additional details regarding each of these events will be shared within the upcoming months.





