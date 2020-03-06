Jacob Storms' TENNESSEE RISING, Directed by Alan Cumming, to Play Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival
What key events led Tennessee Williams to become the most groundbreaking and unique playwright of the twentieth century? Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams - A New Solo Play, explores the formative six year period from 1939-1945 in which a young unknown writer named Tom metamorphosizes into the acclaimed playwright known as Tennessee. Recipient of the United Solo Award, Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams brings these unknown years center stage as the audience becomes friend and confidant to young Williams as he experiences the unexpected highs and devastating lows of his early life and career, wherein his most iconic character emerges, himself.
DETAILS:
Beaubourg Theatre
614 Gravier Street
New Orleans, LA 70130
Thursday, March 26th
at 1:00pm
Friday, March 27th
at 7:00pm
Saturday, March 28
at 2:00pm
Tickets available at Tennesseewilliams.net
Jacob Storms (Tom/Tennessee) won the United Solo Award for his original solo play Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams at the world's largest annual solo play festival, United Solo Fest in New York. He is best known for his recurring role (Serge) on Steven Soderbergh & Gregory Jacobs' Amazon Original Series, Red Oaks. Storms has performed at Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Concert Hall, The Guggenheim Museum, NY LIVE ARTS, BAM, St. Louis Tennessee Williams Festival, The Hollywood Bowl, Disney Concert Hall & Club Cumming. As a senior in high school, Storms performed Doug Wright's award winning solo play I Am My Own Wife to sold out audiences in his hometown of Portland, Oregon. This is his New Orleans debut. Follow him on Instagram @therealjacobstorms