Hancock Whitney Broadway In New Orleans Launches Three-Show Packages For 2019-2020 Season

Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans announced today the addition of two new packages for the 2019-2020 season at the Saenger Theatre: a Family Package and a Fan Favorites Package. Each package includes three shows and start at $120. Packages are on sale now.

To purchase a package, visit BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112).

"Hancock Whitney is proud to support the arts and we are thrilled Broadway in New Orleans will be offering these two new packages to the community," said Gary Lorio, Hancock Whitney regional president. "The 2019-2020 season has a truly exciting lineup coming to the Saenger Theatre, and these three-show packages allow New Orleans to experience some of the best shows this season has to offer for a great price."

The Family Packages includes three shows that are perfect for all ages: A CHRISTMAS STORY, The Musical; Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY and ANASTASIA.

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL

Dec. 17-22, 2019

One week before Christmas, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage! Set in 1940s Indiana, an infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish.

Roald Dahl'S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Feb. 11-16, 2020

In February, Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will make its debut at the Saenger Theatre. Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now New Orleans' golden ticket! Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

ANASTASIA

April 14-19, 2020

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA will journey to New Orleans in April. This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

The Fan Favorites Package bundles three of Broadway's most iconic shows: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF; JERSEY BOYS and MISS SAIGON.

MISS SAIGON

Jan. 21-26, 2020

In January, experience the acclaimed new production of the legendary musical MISS SAIGON. This is the classic story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There, she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

JERSEY BOYS

Mar 6 - 8, 2020

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS returns to the Saenger Theatre in March as a season option. The show shares the story of Frank Valli and The Four Seasons, the iconic artists who wrote their own songs, invented their own sound and sold 175 million records worldwide - all before they were 30 years old.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

May 12-17, 2020

Closing out the season in June is the Broadway classic FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Rich with musical hits such as "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.





