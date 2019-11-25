First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW New Orleans Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for New Orleans:
Best Costume Design
Best direction of a musical (local)
Best direction of a play (local)
Best leading actor in a musical (local)
Best leading actor in a play (local)
Best leading actress in a musical (local)
Best leading actress in a play (local)
Best Lighting Design
Best musical (local)
Best play (local)
Best set design of a musical (local)
Best set design of a play (local)
Best Sound Design
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Samantha Mihalik - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 18%
Brian Fontenot - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 14%
Hagan Harkins - TUCK EVERLASTING - Slidell Little Theatre 11%
Brent Goodrich - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 14%
C. Patrick Gendusa - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 11%
Aaron Turnipseed - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 9%
Gordon Carmadelle - A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul’s Alumni Theater 19%
Renee Saussaye - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 11%
Adolfo Rodriguez - INHERIT THE WIND - 30 by Ninety Theatre 7%
Alex Christian Lucas - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 12%
Sam Warren - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 8%
Rahim Glaspy - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 8%
Jake Holincheck - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - St. Paul’s Alumni Theater 22%
John Kirkpatrick - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 10%
Kenneth Mayfield - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%
Cara Duffaut - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 9%
Annie Gambino - MAMMA MIA - Cutting Edge Theater 9%
Lauren Pierce - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 8%
Elizabeth Knight - A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul’s Alumni Theater 14%
Suzanne Stymiest - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cutting Edge Theater 9%
Cat Foerster - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 8%
Richard Fuentes - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 17%
Mandi Wood - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 14%
Richard Fuentes - MAMMA MIA - Cutting Edge Theater 12%
JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 13%
THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 12%
DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 12%
A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul’s Alumni Theater 21%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 30 by Ninety Theatre 12%
PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 11%
Brady Meibaum - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 19%
Brian Fontenot/ Brandon Fuggit - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 16%
Kristin Blatchford - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 11%
Evan Adamson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré 23%
Kenneth Mayfield - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge 20%
Jason Breaux - ROMEO AND JULIET - Theatre Baton Rouge 14%
Richard Fuentes - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 39%
Miranda Miller - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Theatre Baton Rouge 25%
Matthew Price - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 17%
Best direction of a musical (local)
Best direction of a play (local)
Best leading actor in a musical (local)
Best leading actor in a play (local)
Best leading actress in a musical (local)
Best leading actress in a play (local)
Best Lighting Design
Best musical (local)
Best play (local)
Best set design of a musical (local)
Best set design of a play (local)
Best Sound Design
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.