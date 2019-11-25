First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW New Orleans Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for New Orleans:

Best Costume Design
Samantha Mihalik - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 18%
 Brian Fontenot - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 14%
 Hagan Harkins - TUCK EVERLASTING - Slidell Little Theatre 11%

Best direction of a musical (local)
Brent Goodrich - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 14%
 C. Patrick Gendusa - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 11%
 Aaron Turnipseed - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 9%

Best direction of a play (local)
Gordon Carmadelle - A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul’s Alumni Theater 19%
 Renee Saussaye - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 11%
 Adolfo Rodriguez - INHERIT THE WIND - 30 by Ninety Theatre 7%

Best leading actor in a musical (local)
Alex Christian Lucas - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 12%
 Sam Warren - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 8%
 Rahim Glaspy - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 8%

Best leading actor in a play (local)
Jake Holincheck - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - St. Paul’s Alumni Theater 22%
 John Kirkpatrick - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 10%
 Kenneth Mayfield - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Best leading actress in a musical (local)
Cara Duffaut - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 9%
 Annie Gambino - MAMMA MIA - Cutting Edge Theater 9%
 Lauren Pierce - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 8%

Best leading actress in a play (local)
Elizabeth Knight - A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul’s Alumni Theater 14%
 Suzanne Stymiest - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cutting Edge Theater 9%
 Cat Foerster - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 8%

Best Lighting Design
Richard Fuentes - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 17%
 Mandi Wood - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 14%
 Richard Fuentes - MAMMA MIA - Cutting Edge Theater 12%

Best musical (local)
JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 13%
 THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 12%
 DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 12%

Best play (local)
A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul’s Alumni Theater 21%
 STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 30 by Ninety Theatre 12%
 PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 11%

Best set design of a musical (local)
Brady Meibaum - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 19%
 Brian Fontenot/ Brandon Fuggit - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 16%
 Kristin Blatchford - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 11%

Best set design of a play (local)
Evan Adamson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré 23%
 Kenneth Mayfield - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge 20%
 Jason Breaux - ROMEO AND JULIET - Theatre Baton Rouge 14%

Best Sound Design
Richard Fuentes - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 39%
 Miranda Miller - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Theatre Baton Rouge 25%
 Matthew Price - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 17%

