Crescent City Stage Fall Studio 2021 Now Open!

Crescent City Stage Studio is now open for Fall Registration! With another series of offerings, taught by nationally recognized theatre artists, CCS brings to the educational front something for everyone.

From the first in-person class focused on high school actor development taught by CCS Co-Founder Jana Mestecky, to virtual offerings that can be attended anywhere, including a return of Dr. John (Ray) Proctor, Considering Diversity and Color in the Creative Process,' along with newly seated Auburn University Professor A.K. Murtadha, Unpacking the Toolbox: Examining the Creative Process as Actors, and CCS Co-Founder Michael A. Newcomer, teaching a two-hour seminar titled Acting as a Business.

For more information, visit https://www.crescentcitystage.com/studio-fall-21, call 504-323-4648, or email crescentcitystage@gmail.com.

Registration is open now.