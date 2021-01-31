Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Announces Auditions For THE GOOD DOCTOR

The Bossier Parish Community College Theatre Program and the Cavalier Players encourages local actors to audition for their spring 2021 show, The Good Doctor. Auditions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on February 3 in the Stephen W. Slaughter Theatre (Building C) on the BPCC campus, 6220 East Texas Street, Bossier City.

BPCC Theatre's production of The Good Doctor is directed by Dr. Ray Scott Crawford, Dean of Communication and Performing Arts. Actors should bring a headshot and resume if available, though not required. It is recommended that actors arrive at least 15 minutes early to auditions to complete an audition form and Covid screening. If you are auditioning, please do not bring additional family members or friends into the theatre.

This comedic hit is a composite of Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov. The stories are droll, the portraits affectionate, the humor infectious, and the fun unending. It centers around a writer, who speaks to the audience and shares his writing with them, throughout one day. He presents them with a collection of short scenes set in turn-of-the-century Russia: some are from his childhood, others are of his family and friends, and still others are from his own life experiences. The audience meets a variety of characters, all of whom are immediately relatable and strikingly human.

There are many characters to be portrayed. Although the show only requires two females and three males, the cast can be expanded to allow for more actors. Community members will be considered. Those wishing to audition should come prepared to read from the script. BPCC Theatre students are required to present a 30 second monologue. However, no prepared monologues are required of other students or community members auditioning. Also, those auditioning should dress comfortably and be prepared to "move about."

In compliance with the BPCC campus Covid-19 prevention policy - those auditioning are required to wear a face mask on campus. The stage will be set for social distancing.

Show dates for The Good Doctor are set for 7:30 p.m., March 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and

2:00 p.m., March 21 and 28.

For more information about the auditions or to request a virtual audition, contact 318-678-6525 or kcondon@bpcc.edu