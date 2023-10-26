Bernthal, Gunn, 'Charmed' Duo, Cullen, Lee Added To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Lineup, January 5-7

FAN EXPO New Orleans is set for January 5-7, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Jon Bernthal ("The Punisher," "The Walking Dead"), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, "Avengers: Infinity War"), the "Charmed" duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Peter Cullen (Transformers) and Jason Lee (Vanilla Sky, Almost Famous) have been added to the celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO New Orleans, set for January 5-7, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

They join a standout roster of stars at FAN EXPO New Orleans that includes Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), the "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars' "The Mandalorian") and voice acting stars of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Barry Gordon ("Donatello"), Cam Clarke ("Leonardo"), Townsend Coleman ("Michelango") and Rob Paulsen ("Raphael").

Bernthal played the lead "Frank Castle" in the Netflix Marvel series "Daredevil" after a popular run as "Shane Walsh" in the AMC hit drama "The Walking Dead." The classically trained Bernthal most recently starred in last year's "American Gigolo" on Showtime and has appeared in such large-scale productions as World Trade Center, The Pacific and Rampart, and has had guest roles on top TV series like "CSI: Miami," "Boston Legal," "Without a Trace" and "How I Met Your Mother."

Gunn played "Kraglin" in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and its sequels in 2017 and this year, as well as providing the physical performance via motion capture for "Rocket Raccoon" in the films plus Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. He also portrayed "Kirk Gleason" throughout the seven-year run of "Gilmore Girls" among his 60+ acting credits.

Combs starred in "Charmed," which ran for eight seasons and has adopted a huge, loyal following since, as "Piper Halliwell," one of three witch sisters fighting evil in modern day San Francisco. That followed her breakout role in 88 episodes of the hit series "Picket Fences" and later led to appearances in more than 30 series and movies and a long run as "Ella Montgomery" on "Pretty Little Liars."

Her "Charmed" co-star McGowan played long-lost sister "Paige Matthews" for the final five seasons of the series. The Italian-born actress first caught major attention for her role as "Tatum Riley" in the horror blockbuster Scream (1996) opposite Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. She has appeared in more than 60 films and shows as an actress and is also an accomplished producer and director.

Cullen is a voice actor in 200+ films and TV shows, notably portraying "Optimus Prime" in numerous iterations of the "Transformers" franchise. Some of his other well-known works include roles in "Winnie The Pooh," "Chip 'n' Dale," "The Flintstone Kids" and dozens of others.

A native of Southern California, Lee is a photographer, producer, director, and actor. Having established a successful career as a professional skateboarder during skateboarding's pivotal late 80s and early 90s period, Lee would go on to pursue acting, which would lead to working in film, television, and voiceover, and with such directors as Kevin Smith, Lawrence Kasdan, Cameron Crowe and Rebecca Miller.

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at Click Here.

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2023-24 schedule of events is available Click Here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.




Jon Bernthal, Sean Gunn, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Peter Cullen, and Jason Lee have been added to the celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO New Orleans. They join a roster of stars that includes Danny Trejo, Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Katee Sackhoff, and voice acting stars from 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.' Bernthal, known for his roles in 'The Punisher' and 'The Walking Dead,' will be in attendance. Gunn, who appeared in 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' will also be there. Combs and McGowan, from the hit show 'Charmed,' will join the lineup. Cullen, known for his voice work in the 'Transformers' franchise, and Lee, a photographer, producer, director, and actor, will also be present. The event will take place from January 5-7, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

