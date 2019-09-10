Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel & Liz Callaway Join Seth Rudetsky For Broadway @ NOCCA 2019-20 Concert Season

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that his internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series, hosted and music directed by Sirius XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky, will return to NOCCA's Lupin Hall for its eighth consecutive season. Beth Leavel, Audra McDonald with Will Swenson, and Liz Callaway with Bryan Batt will share the marquee in 2019-20.

Beth Leavel, Tony Award Winner and star of the recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Winning Musical, The Prom, kicks-off the season with her NOCCA series debut on October 10. Leavel won a Tony Award as leading actress in a musical for her title role in The Drowsy Chaperone

Audra McDonald, the historic six-time Tony Award Winner has thrilled audiences in starring roles on Broadway in The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, Carousel and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, on television in The Good Wife and NBC's live telecast of The Sound of Music. She returns to the New Orleans series with special guest, husband and fellow-Broadway star Will Swenson on December 14.

Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon on Broadway as well as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's animated Aladdin series of films, makes her NOLA series debut joined by special guest, New Orlean's own Bryan Batt, on January 11, 2020.

The unique format of the series that differentiates it from any other is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. The result is spontaneous evenings of show-stopping songs and hilarity. Broadway @ NOCCA is sponsored by J Hospitality and Development. All proceeds from the 2019-20 Broadway @ NOCCA series will benefit The NOCCA Institute. For a limited time, from now until October 1 only, all three of these star-studded shows will be offered at a special subscription-only "Season Pass" discount of 20% off the regular ticket price. For tickets and information, please visit www.broadwaynola.com or call 800-838-3006.





