bergenPAC To Present Family Theatre Series With CURIOUS GEORGE, WIZARD OF OZ ON ICE, And THE CAT IN THE HAT

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

bergenPAC will present a winter and spring family theatre series featuring CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL, WIZARD OF OZ ON ICE, and THE CAT IN THE HAT. The productions will be staged at bergenPAC, located in Englewood, New Jersey, and are intended for audiences of all ages.

The series will begin with CURIOUS GEORGE: THE GOLDEN MEATBALL on Sunday, February 1, with performances at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. The musical is designed for young audiences and follows the familiar character from the book and television series on a new stage adventure centered on curiosity, friendship, and problem-solving. Ticket prices range from $21 to $49.

On Sunday, February 22, bergenPAC will present WIZARD OF OZ ON ICE at 3:00 p.m. The production reimagines L. Frank Baum’s story through figure skating performed on a synthetic ice surface installed on stage. The adaptation features skating choreography, special effects, and costuming as Dorothy and her companions travel through the Land of Oz. Tickets are priced from $29 to $49.

The series will conclude with THE CAT IN THE HAT on Sunday, March 15, with performances scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Based on the book by Dr. Seuss, the stage adaptation brings the familiar story to life for family audiences through theatrical storytelling and visual design. Ticket prices range from $39 to $69.