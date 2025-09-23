bergenPAC Will Host FREESTYLE FLASHBACK And WIZARD OF OZ ON ICE In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



bergenPAC will host two major productions in early 2026. Freestyle Flashback will arrive on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 7 p.m., while Wizard of Oz on Ice will take the stage on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 3 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 26, 2025, at 10 a.m..

Audiences will get ready to dance when Freestyle Flashback returns to bergenPAC this winter. Hosted by Sal Abbatiello and Speedy, the high-energy event will deliver a countdown of freestyle favorites, featuring a lineup stacked with fan-favorite artists. Performances will take place on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $49 to $129.

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 3 p.m., Ice Creative Entertainment will bring a new spin to a timeless story with Wizard of Oz on Ice. Performed on a synthetic ice stage, this reimagined production will combine stunning choreography, vibrant costumes, and cutting-edge special effects. The show will offer a magical journey to the Land of Oz for audiences of all ages, captivating both longtime fans and new generations. Tickets range from $29 to $49.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster or call the bergenPAC box office at (201) 227-1030.