YOUR BRAIN IS MAGIC TOUR Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome the wildly popular kids' science podcast Brains On! for a brand-new stage spectacular: Brains On! Live: Your Brain Is Magic! on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 3:00 PM. This hilarious, high-energy, science-themed show transforms the stage into a mind-bending adventure through the human brain—perfect for curious kids, families, and anyone who loves to learn through laughter.



Join beloved hosts Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, and Sanden Totten as they bring the award-winning podcast to life with interactive fun, unforgettable characters, and jaw-dropping science surprises. Packed with magic tricks, dance moves, mystery sounds, out-of-body experiences, and even a full-on game show, this immersive performance turns complex scientific ideas into excitement, imagination, and pure joy.



Designed to entertain as much as it educates, Your Brain Is Magic! encourages young audiences to explore how the brain works—from memory and perception to creativity and emotions—using humor, storytelling, and hands-on participation.