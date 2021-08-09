World-Renowned Artist Lia Ali Completes Mural In Vida Garden In Englewood, NJ

A new mural has been painted in VIDA Garden by the US-based Bulgarian Artist Lia Ali that features an array of colorful flowers that truly captures the theme of the expansive and impressive space at 16 Armory street. The painting which is bright, colorful, and energetic is typical of Ali's distinctive art style. The mural depicts in no uncertainty the allure that will draw local residents and tourists alike to the soon to be opened space.



Ali explains how the mural came about; "She created a floral landscape that would complement the overall melody and flow of the lounge. Once we settled on the project design this was a demanding but most enjoyable project that was completed in just over 4 weeks". Ali went on to comments that she "envisions this mural becoming an iconic, must-see spot for Englewood residents and tourists alike visiting VIDA Garden since it captures the joy of the why they came. Everyone visiting will want their photo taken with this expansive art piece".



The mural self-titled "Blossoming" was inspired by the blossoming of the flower as a symbol of the blossoming of the human heart and mind away from negativity and discrimination that is so rife today in modern culture. It is hoped the soothing optics of the mural will inspire creativity and joy among all that view the mural.