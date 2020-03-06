Woodruff School ACE Music To Rock A Pilot Of WE WILL ROCK YOU YOUNG@PART

South Jersey will be getting rocked by the pilot of Theatrical Rights Worldwide's We Will Rock You Young@Part this Spring by the Woodruff School ACE Music Program. The program is made up of 50 talented middle school students aged 10 to 13 years old in 6th, 7th and 8th Grade.

ACE Music will present We Will Rock You Young@Part. on April 17th (7pm), 18th (7pm), and 19th (2pm) at Woodruff School, 1385 Highway 77 North, Seabrook NJ. Tickets are $7 per sale and $8 at the door, and are available by seeing any member of ACE Music. For more information on the show please call Dana Frazer at (856) 455-2267 x4220 or frazerd@udts.org.

We Will Rock You Young@Part. is based on the 2002 West End Production and features songs by multi-award winning band Queen, a book by Ben Elton (Love Never Dies, Tonight's tThe Night, The Beautiful Game).

The Woodruff School ACE Music production is directed by Spencer Lau, musical direction by Tanya Nakai and associate director Sarah Moore. Set Design by Mary Boner, lighting design and stage managed by Ryan Shafer. Choreography by Parker Esse by special arrangement through The Original Production and Theatrical Rights Worldwide. Animated scenic projections are provided by special arrangement through Broadway Media Distribution.

Featuring chart-topping Queen songs including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Killer Queen," "We Will Rock You," "Somebody To Love," "We Are the Champions," and many more, this 70-minute adaptation of the West End show follows two young rebels as they restore rock 'n' roll to "the iPlanet" in a post-apocalyptic world.

We Will Rock You Young@Part. is presented through a special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Broadway Media Distribution and The Original Production. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by TRW 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640 New York, NY 10036, (866) 378-9758 or www.theatricalrights.com.

Brendon Pierce will lead the company as Galileo along with Isabella Praul playing Scaramouche. Joining them are Andrew Higgs (Brit), Kayleigh Smallwood (Oz), Eva Vittorini (Killer Queen), Alex Stebbins (Khashoggi), Hannah Smith (Buddy) and Nya Stephenson (Globalsoft Manager). Joining them will be Theresa Ingegneri, Carli Morgan, Sophia Everingham, Karelly Balbuena, Story Dagostino, Nya Stephenson, Faith Johnson, Isabella Howard, Keyla Juarez Canongo, Isabella Franchetta, Andrea Lewallen, Madysen Brown, Anthony Bui, Jordan Dover, Alaina Briggs, Abbie Lee, Isabella Praul, Karelly Balbuena, Brynn Gioia, Kaleb Hadley, Stephiny Rivera, Isabella Hauserman, Jordan Anderson, Jessica Warburton, Gabe Cook, Mariah Casado, Gigi Ripa, Makayla Jones, Gavin Volov, Kaleb Meiser, Rylee Glen, Hannah Smith, Peyton Genco, Mohagany Spencer, Molly McGuigan, Ming Hoang, Adien Yeboah, Jadon Pierce and Aysia Padlo.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You