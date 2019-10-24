Woodruff School ACE Music Presents ELF JR.

Upper Deerfield residents will embrace their inner "elf" when Woodruff School ACE Music presents their production of Elf The Musical JR., it was announced today by Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International (MTI). The show featuring 52 actors, 11-13/from 6th-8th Grade, premieres on December 12th, 2019. "Elf The Musical JR. is an uplifting musical about one boy's quest to find his true identity. The story encourages each of us to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer," says Cohen. "From the first rehearsal the students from Group Name have worked together as a team to create this wonderful experience for your community to enjoy. We think they deserve a standing ovation for all their work," he adds.

ACE Music will present Elf The Musical JR. on December 12th (7pm), 13th (7pm) 14th (2pm & 6pm) at Woodruff School, 1385 Highway 77 North, Seabrook NJ. Tickets are $7 per sale and $8 at the door, and are available by seeing any member of ACE Music. For more information on the show please call Dana Frazer at (856) 455-2267 x4220 or frazerd@udts.org.

Elf The Musical JR. is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit and features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin On Broadway, The Wedding Singer), a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

The Woodruff School ACE Music production is directed and choreographed by Spencer Lau, musical direction by Tanya Nakai and associate director Sarah Moore. Set Design by Mary Boner, lighting design and stage managed by Ryan Shafer.

The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list, and his stepbrother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.

Elf The Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019 Phone: 212-541-4684 Fax: 212-397-4684 www.MTIShows.com.

Brendon Pierce and Aiden Yeboah will lead the company as Buddy the Elf (alternating performances) along with Sophia Everingham and Carli Morgan doing the same as Jovie. Joining them are Andrew Higgs (Walter), Grace Frazer (Emily), Eva Vittorini (Michael), Kayleigh Smallwood (Santa), Story Dagostino (Greenway) and Nya Stephenson (Store Manager). Joining them will be Ava Piatt, Theresa Ingegneri, Faith Johnson, Isabella Howard, Keyla Juarez Canongo, Isabella Franchetta, Andrea Lewallen, Madysen Brown, Julia DiFilippantonio, Anthony Bui, Jordan Dover, Alaina Briggs, Abbie Lee, Isabella Praul, Karelly Balbuena, Brynn Gioia, Kaleb hadley, Stephiny Rivera, Isabella Hauserman, Andrea Palmer, Alex Stebbins, Jordan Anderson, Anthony Tribbett, Jessica Warburton, Gabe Cook, Mariah Casado, Gigi Ripa, Makayla Jones, Gavin Volov, Kaleb Meiser, Rylee Glen, Hannah Smith, Carrie Brewster, Peyton Genco, Mohagany Spencer, Molly McGuigan, Trevor Brogen, Jadon Pierce and Aysia Padlo.





