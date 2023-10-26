Winter 2024 Registration Now Open At Performers Theatre Workshop

Winter 2024 offers a stage to shine at Performers Theatre Workshop with NYC Broadway Showcase.
Performers Theatre Workshop has revealed extraordinary line-up of events, classes, and performances designed to ignite passion, creativity, and camaraderie among our students and the wider community. The winter semester, running from December to March, is jam-packed with opportunities for students of all ages to explore the performing arts, hone their skills, and showcase their talents to friends, family, and industry professionals.
One of the most anticipated events of the winter season is our NYC Broadway Showcase, slated for March 3, 2024. This event provides a unique platform for select PTW students to shine under the bright lights of New York City, performing in an iconic venue amidst the hustle and bustle of Broadway. This is more than just a performance; it's a chance for our students to experience the thrill of live theatre, connect with industry professionals, and make lifelong memories.
Our seasoned instructors and alumni provide invaluable guidance and support, ensuring that every student is well-prepared and confident when they step onto the stage.
At PTW, we believe in nurturing the individual artist, and our winter classes are designed to do just that. Whether you're a budding actor, singer, dancer, or all three, we have a class tailored to your interests and skill level. From On-Camera Acting to Comedy & Improvisation, and from Ballet/Modern Dance to Group Voice, our expert instructors are here to guide you every step of the way.
Our winter classes also offer a unique opportunity for students to try something new, take risks, and step out of their comfort zones. It's a time of growth, exploration, and self-discovery, all within the supportive and nurturing environment that PTW is known for.
At the heart of PTW is our strong sense of community. Our students not only learn from our instructors but also from each other, building friendships and connections that last a lifetime. Our winter semester is a perfect time to join our community!
Whether you're a returning student or new to PTW, we welcome you with open arms. Join us this winter and be a part of something truly special, where every student is valued, every voice is heard, and every performance is celebrated.
Discover your potential, make lasting friendships, and experience the magic of performing arts this winter at Performers Theatre Workshop. Don't miss out - enroll today!
For more information, visit PTWonline.com, call 973-327-2250, or email PTWStars@gmail.com. Join us and let your star shine bright!
Location: Millburn, New Jersey
